Activists ask Egypt to allow 'Global Conscience Convoy' enter Gaza

Cairo: Activists from around the world, who are part of the ‘Global Conscience Convoy’, have urged the authorities in Egypt to open the Rafah Crossing and allow the convoy to enter the besieged Gaza Strip.
“We are calling on Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to grant the Global Conscience Convoy security permits to travel to Rafah Crossing and enter Gaza”, the activists said in a video message posted on social media platform X originally launched as Twitter.
The activists from the United States, Argentina, Germany, Lebanon, Ireland, Australia and other places of the world appeared in the video, making an earnest appeal to the Egyptian authorities to let the Global Conscience Convoy enter Gaza.
The activists also shared with the world why they joined the convoy and why they are here near Rafah Crossing pleading with the Egyptian authorities to let them enter Gaza.
“There is no cause (at present) which is more worthy than this”, the activists said.
“The situation in Gaza is completely unfair and unacceptable. We feel it is our responsibility to be here”, they said.
“(I thought) I have to go and do something. Otherwise I felt I can’t carry on with my life and will not be able to function as human”, one of the activist said.
“We won’t give up and continue to fight against the imperialism. We will be here. We will stay here. We will fight for them. Let Gaza live”, they said.
The Global Conscience Convoy is a global call, initiated by the Egyptian Syndicate of Journalists to end the war, peacefully demand opening the Rafah Crossing, for all humanitarian aid (food, water, medication, and fuel) to enter sustainably, and for an unconditional exit for the critically wounded, demand medical, relief, humanitarian and journalistic crews enter Gaza and support the Palestinian people in standing against Israel's expulsion plans.
“The convoy was planned to depart from Cairo on November 24 and cross Sinai to Rafah. But we encountered a setback in the efforts to obtain security clearances”, the activists said.
The Rafah border crossing is the only connection for Gaza to the outside world. More than one million Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza since Israel began its air and ground assault on October 7, 2023 while over 15,100 – majority of them women and children, have been killed in the onslaught.
The Israeli Occupation Forces have killed more than 100 Palestinians only today i.e. Friday December 01, 2023 after they resumed the bombing of Gaza Strip after seven days of truce deal.
