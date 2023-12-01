Israeli Occupation Forces bomb Gaza after a week of lull

Gaza Strip: Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) Friday December 01, 2023 resumed indiscriminate bombing of Gaza Strip leaving dozens of Palestinians dead.
Israeli Occupation Forces started bombing all across Gaza Strip after the talks to extend truce deal ended today morning without any conclusion.
The fighting between the Israeli forces and different Resistance Fighters was halted last Friday after a 4-day truce was announced.
As many as 150 Palestinians languishing in Israeli jail were releases in exchange of 50 Israeli hostages in four days.
The truce was extended - first for two days and later for one day after extensive meditation by the officials from Qatar and Egypt.
Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance Fighters also released a number of foreign nationals – most of them Thai workers, without any deal or precondition.
Israeli warplanes dropped bombs all across Gaza strip including the southern part of the besieged territory that was earlier declared as a safe zone.
According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health as many as 37 civilians, including a number of children, have been killed and scores of others have been left injured in the Israeli bombing that started today morning.
Among those killed in today’s bombing are 5 who were killed in Rafah in South Gaza.
The Foreign Ministry of Qatar meanwhile said the talks to extend ceasefire is ongoing “with the aim of returning to a state of the pause”.
In a statement, the Qatari Foreign Ministry expressed its “deep regret” over Israel’s renewed bombardment of Gaza saying it complicates the mediation efforts and “exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe in the Strip”.
The ministry also called on the international community to act “quickly” to stop the violence.
Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas meanwhile said Israel is adamant on continuing the war despite all its efforts to bring in peace in the region.
"Israel refused to deal with all our offers throughout the last night to extend the humanitarian truce because it had a prior decision to resume the aggression on Gaza", Hamas said.
Senior Hamas leader, Osama Hamdan also said that the "occupation state of Israel" was keen to resume the war and did not see the humanitarian pause as a chance for a lasting truce.
"However, it saw it as a chance to reposition its forces to kill as many civilians as possible", he added.
Hamas also said it wanted to release more hostages and hand over the dead bodies of an Israeli family killed in the IOF shelling in order to extend the truce. The Israeli government however refused to accept their offer.
“We offered to hand over the bodies of the Bibas family, release their father so that he can participate in their burial, and hand over two Israeli detainees,” the group said in a statement.
"Israel refused “all these offers because it had [made] a prior decision to resume its criminal aggression against the Gaza Strip,” it added.
[With Al Jazeera inputs.]
