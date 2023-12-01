CBSE 2024: Xth, XIIth Percentage Criteria Out; Datesheet Soon

CBSE 2024 Board: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Thursday November 30, 2023 released the criteria for calculating the percentage of students appearing for classes 10th and 12th board exams.
The CBSE had earlier confirmed that the Class X and Class XII board exams this year will begin from February 15, 2024. It has however yet to release the datesheet and detailed time table of the two important board exams.
As hundreds of thousands of students in India and abroad wait for the 10th and 12th datesheet, the CBSE in a notification dated November 30, 2023 released Thursday cleared the doubts about the criteria for calculating the percentage of the students in the board examinations.
“No overall division, distinction or aggregate will be awarded”, the CBSE said in the notification.
The CBSE further said that in case of multiple subjects opted by a student the admitting school will determine the best five subjects.
“If a candidate has offered more than 5 subjects, the decision to determine the best 5 subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer”, the CBSE said.
The CBSE also said that the board in itself does not calculate the percentage of marks, but it is the institute that does it.
“It is informed that the Board does not calculate, declare or inform percentage of marks. If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer”, the CBSE said.
The CBSE had earlier confirmed that the board exams of Class 10 and 12 this year will begin on February 15, 2024. The two important board exams will continue for 55 days before tentatively ending on April 10, 2024, the CBSE had earlier said.
The CBSE had earlier also said that practical exams will begin on January 1 and will end on February 15, 2024.
The CBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time to release the 10th and 12th date sheet of 2024 exam. It has however likely to release the date sheet any time – either today or in the next few days.
Once released, the CBSE 2024 Date Sheet will be available for download on cbseacademic.nic.in and also cbse.gov.in.
Candidates can meanwhile browse and study the 10th and 12th Sample Papers available on the cbse website.
