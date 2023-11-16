CBSE Board 2024: 10th, 12th Practical Exam Dates Out, Theory Date Sheet Soon

CBSE Board Exam 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Wednesday released the Practical Exam Dates of Class 10th and 12th board exams 2024 and is likely to release the time table and date sheet of theory exams either today or in the next few days.
Releasing the practical exam dates, the CBSE said these exams will begin on January 1 and will end on February 15, 2024.
Practical exams for both classes 10 and 12 across the schools affiliated to CBSE will start and end on the same date, the board said.
Hundreds of thousands of students appearing for Class 10 and 12 CBSE board exam 2024 are also waiting for the 2024 board exam date sheet.
The CBSE had earlier confirmed that the board exams of Class 10 and 12 this year will begin on February 15, 2024. The two important board exams will continue for 55 days before tentatively ending on April 10, 2024, the CBSE had earlier said.
The detailed time table and date sheet however has still not been released.
The CBSE has not officially confirmed the date and time to release the 10th and 12th date sheet of 2024 exam. It has however likely to release the date sheet any time – either today or in the next few days.
Once released, the CBSE 2024 Date Sheet will be available for download on cbseacademic.nic.in and also cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier released Sample Question Paper (SQP) of different subjects for the students who will appear in the 2024 board exams conducted for Classes 10th and 12th.
Candidates while waiting for the date sheet and exam schedule in the meantime can refer to the sample papers available on the CBSE website for reference.
The CBSE Class 10 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to March 21, 2023. CBSE Class 10 result was declared on May 04, 2023.
On the other hand, the CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023.
