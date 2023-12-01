Delhi Police nod to Muslim Mahapanchayat’s ‘Save Constitution’ rally on Dec 18

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Friday submitted before the Delhi High Court they have granted permission to ‘Mission Save Constitution’ to organise an ‘All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’ at the Ramlila Grounds on December 18, 2023.
The Delhi Police granted permission to All India Muslim Mahapanchayat to hold its rally at Ramlila Maidan subject to certain conditions including limiting the number of participants.
The All India Muslim Mahapanchayat had earlier called for the mass meeting on October 29 at the same venue and permission for the same was also granted by the Delhi Police. The Police however cancelled the permission as it coincided with festivals.
Following this the organisation moved the High Court with a plea. The High Court dismissed the plea observing that the petitioner may apply for permission afresh once the festive season is over, after submitting the list of speakers and giving a proper assurance that the event would not raise communal tension in the area.
Mission Save Constitution approached the court stating it was aggrieved by the pendency of a decision by the deputy commissioner of police, Central District, on its application seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC) for organising the Mahapanchayat at Ramlila grounds on December 4.
Since the ground was not available on December 4, the court had asked the police to give the dates when it was available for the petitioner to hold the event, and the organisation chose December 18.
The police authorities, represented by advocate Arun Panwar, asked the petitioners to assure them on certain points including that the gathering will not significantly increase from the proposed 10,000 people to ensure that the event was conducted safely and smoothly, according to PTI.
Following Delhi Police’s submission, the High Court disposed of All India Muslim Mahapanchayat’s petition.
“In view of the fact that permission has been granted to the petitioner organization to hold the event on December 18 on the points to be ensured by the organizer to secure safe and smooth conduct of the programme, the writ petition is disposed of,” the court said.
All India Muslim Mahapanchayat is headed by Advocate Mehmood Pracha. It claims to be working to raise awareness among the masses, especially the oppressed classes, about their rights as enshrined in the Constitution and for utilising constitutional and legal provisions for alleviating their distress and suffering.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.