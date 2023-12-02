NIT Srinagar closed, other colleges suspend classes after blasphemous YouTube video

Srinagar: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar declared winter vacations ahead of the original schedule whereas the state asked other colleges to suspend offline classes after a YouTube video with blasphemous contents sparked anger among the students.
The NIT Srinagar declared vacations in the middle of the semester and the students staying in hostels were asked to vacate, purportedly to prevent further vitiation of communal tensions on campus due to the YouTube video posted online by a non-local student.
“All students (boys and girls) are directed to leave the campus / hostel by or before 10 am tomorrow,” the NIT Srinagar said in a notice issued by the Dean, Students Welfare, NIT November 30.
The institute has also suspended mess service in the campus Friday onwards.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has also asked other colleges in the region to suspend offline classes and shift all activities to online mode “due to early onset of winter”.
The development came following the reports of protests by local Kashmiri Muslim students from a number of places in the Valley after the controversial video shared by the student went viral.
The state police meanwhile has registered a case against the student for sharing the controversial video on social media.
The case against the student has been registered under the IPC for promoting religious enmity between communities.
The Srinagar Police have also appealed the public to refrain from spreading rumours.
"Common public is appealed to desist from spreading rumours/false information. They shouldn't fall prey to false propaganda of anti-social elements. Legal action shall be taken against those who are found to be involved in provocative act or instigation," the Police said in a tweet.
The YouTube video containing derogatory remarks triggered demonstrations at NIT Tuesday. The accused student was rusticated and was sent home that very day.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, V K Birdi meanwhile said the video with the objectionable content posted by the student was not created by him and was taken from YouTube, news agency PTI reported.
