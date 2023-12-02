Those in power allowing massacre of children in Gaza: UNICEF Spokesperson

Gaza Strip: Making a fervent appeal for immediate ceasefire, UNICEF Spokesperson James Elder slammed what he described “Israel’s war on children in Gaza” and blamed those in power for allowing this carnage.
“We cannot see more children with the wounds of war. With the burns, with the shrapnel literally in their bodies, with the broken bones. Inaction by those with influence is allowing the killing of children”, the official spokesman for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.
Ceasefire over in #Gaza. Attacks v near this hospital. Bombing consistent. Has humanity given up on the children of Gaza?! pic.twitter.com/dsyvQeBEWx— James Elder (@1james_elder) December 1, 2023
"This is a war on children. The hospital I am standing in front of is operating at 200% of its capacity”, James Elder, who refused to leave Gaza Strip despite the resumption of bombing, said from inside Al Naser Hospital in Gaza.
James Elder’s appeal came hours after the far-right Zionist regime led by Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel resumed indiscriminate bombardment all across Gaza Strip, including in South Gaza where Palestinians were asked to evacuate, after its truce deal with Hamas that lasted for seven days expired Friday December 01, 2023.
There has been non-stop bombardment in the last 24 hours that left at least 190 Palestinians dead and dozens wounded, over 60 per cent of them children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry which is recognised by the United Nations.
Making a fervent appeal for ceasefire in Gaza in the wake up of alarming number of civilian casualties, UNICEF Spokesperson said, “The humanitarian situation in Gaza is so perilous that anything other than sustained peace and at scale emergency aid will mean catastrophe for the children of Gaza.”
“A lasting ceasefire must therefore be implemented. The alternative is unthinkable for people already living in a nightmare. Inaction, at its core, is an approval of the killing of children”, he said.
“To accept the sacrifice of the children in Gaza is humanity giving up. This is our last chance, before we delve into seeking to explain yet another utterly avoidable tragedy”, he said.
"People dying all around us"
Fikri Rofiul Haq, a volunteer from Indonesia who worked at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza before its recent destruction by Israeli Occupation Forces, said the sounds of Israel’s bombardments are all around.
“You can hear the sound of attacks taking place all over the Gaza Strip now and people are dying all around us,” Haq told Al Jazeera.
“We are still sheltering in a government school in South Gaza and have been here for the past seven days since we were evacuated from the Indonesia Hospital,” he said.
Meanwhile, the United States has provided Israel with large bunker buster bombs, among tens of thousands of other weapons and artillery shells, Wall Street Journal reported citing officials.
