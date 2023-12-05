Netanyahu gives court a miss as corruption trial against him resumes

Occupied Jerusalem: Benjamin Netanyahu, who is leading a far right Zionist regime in Israel, Monday December 04, 2023 did not appear in the court which resumed the corruption case against him.
Netanyahu has been charged with fraud, bribery and breach of trust in three cases filed in 2019, known as Case 1000, 2000 and 4000.
In Case 1000, the prime minister, along with his wife Sara, is accused of receiving gifts, including champagne and cigars, from prominent Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan and Australian billionaire businessman James Packer in return for political favours.
However, Israeli courts stopped hearing non-urgent cases after Hamas launched its surprise attack from Gaza on Oct. 7. But on Friday, Israel’s Justice Minister, Yariv Levin, said that most normal court operations could resume because the suspension had expired.
Following this a court in Occupied Jerusalem resumed hearing the case, which is focused on several corruption charges against Netanyahu, on Monday, according to reports in the Israeli media.
Netanyahu however did not turn up in the court on Monday, local media reported.
Bribery charges carry a sentence of up to 10 years in jail and/or a fine. Fraud and breach of trust carry a prison sentence of up to three years.
Netanyahu meanwhile denied any wrongdoing. He claimed to be the victim of a politically orchestrated “witch-hunt” by rivals and the media to remove him from the office.
[With Al Jazeera inputs.]
