CAT [2023] Answer Key releasing on iimcat.ac.in

IIM CAT 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) is most likely to declare the official Answer Keys of CAT 2023 (Common Admission Test 2023) on its website iimcat.ac.in in the next few days.
CAT 2023 Answer Key
The IIM will first release the CAT Provisional Answer Key, with candidates given a chance to raise objection if any.
Along with the Provisional Answer Key, CAT Response Sheet and CAT Question Paper will also be made available for the candidates.
The IIM will later release the CAT Final Answer Key.
The CAT Result will be prepared and declared based on the Final Answer Keys.
Once released the CAT Answer Key - Provisional and Final both, CAT Question Paper amd CAT Response Sheet will be available for download on the official website iimcat.ac.in through candidate log in.
The Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) Lucknow had conducted computer-based Common Admission Test 2023 (CAT 2023) on Sunday November 26, 2023 in three sessions (slots) across 155 test cities. CAT 2023 was conducted by IIMs as a pre-requisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs.
Candidates should note that CAT Answer Key doing rounds now is unofficial released by coaching centres. Official answer key will be released by IIM.
Regarding CAT Score Card (CAT 2023 Result), the Information Bulleting says, Candidates' CAT 2023 score card will be made accessible at the CAT website. Candidates may also be intimated individually by SMS.
Regarding the result date and time, the CAT result is likely to be declared by second week of January 2024. The IIM CAT Cut off 2023 will likely be known after the CAT 2023 result is out.
CAT 2023 is a prerequisite for admission to various Post Graduate and Fellow/Doctorate programmes of IIMs. CAT 2023 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions.
CAT 2023 score is valid only till December 31, 2024 and will accordingly be accessible on the website. Thereafter, no queries related to issuance of CAT score cards will be entertained, according to CAT Information Bulletin.
