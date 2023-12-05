Protest against Police after Rajput leader's assassination in Jaipur

Jaipur: A huge protest erupted against the Police in Jaipur after the brutal assassination of the Hindu right-wing group Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena Chief, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, Tuesday December 05, 2023.
Protesters gathered outside the Jaipur Police Station are shouting slogans against the administration.
“Arrest and hang whoever is behind the murder of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi”, the protesters are shouting.
जो भी हत्यारा हे उनको तुरंत फाँसी दो बस #karnisena #sukhdevsingh pic.twitter.com/2EyZcadFUj
Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was inside his home in Jaipur Tuesday.
The whole incident has been recorded on CCTV.
The CCTV recording time shows the incident took place at 01.21 PM today.
The recording shows Gogamedi busy with his cell phone when the two men sitting across him stood up and started firing at him. One of his guards was seen trying to stop the gunmen who then fired a couple of shots at him.
After firing 2-3 shots the assailants went away. Few seconds later, one of the assailants is seen returning and shooting the Rajput leader on his head at point blank.
"They (the attackers) sat with Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi for at least 10 minutes before shooting him." said police.
Hours after the murder, gangster Rohit Godara, who is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in a social media post said that he was responsible for Gogamedi's murder.
Writing on Facebook, Godara said the Rajput leader was helping their enemies and that prompted the attack.
