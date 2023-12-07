In first since 1961, UN Chief invokes Article 99 to call for ceasefire in Gaza

The United Nations: In a first since 1961, the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres Wednesday December 06, 2023 invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter asking the UN Security Council (USNC) to take note of the “catastrophic” situation in Gaza and ensure immediate ceasefire.
One of the few powers that the UN Charter gives Secretary General, Article 99 says the UN Chief “may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion, may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.”
In a letter to the UN Security Council, Guterres wrote more than eight weeks of fighting have “created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
“Civilians throughout Gaza face grave danger. Since the start of Israel’s military operation, more than 15,000 people have reportedly been killed, over 40 per cent of whom were children. Thousands of others have been injured. More than half of all homes have been destroyed”, he wrote in 3-page letter addressed to Jose Javier de la Gasca Lopez Dominguez, the President of the UN Security Council.
Categorically asserting that “Nowhere is safe in Gaza”, the UN Chief wrote, “Amid constant bombardment by the Israel Defense Forces, and without shelter or the essentials to survive, I expect public order to completely break down soon due to the desperate conditions, rendering even limited humanitarian assistance impossible.”
“An even worse situation could unfold, including epidemic diseases and increased pressure for mass displacement into neighbouring countries”, he added.
He reminded the world leaders of their responsibility to end the ongoing war and ensure peace in the region.
“The international community has a responsibility to use all its influence to prevent further escalation and end this crisis. I urge the members of the Security Council to press to avert a humanitarian catastrophe”, he wrote.
“I reiterate my appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared. This is urgent. The civilian population must be spared from greater harm. With a humanitarian ceasefire, the means of survival can be restored, and humanitarian assistance can be delivered in a safe and timely manner across the Gaza Strip”, he added.
Article 99 of the UN Charter was earlier invoked only two times. One was the situation in the Republic of the Congo in 1960 and the other the complaint by Tunisia in 1961.
According to UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric, this is the first time Guterres felt compelled to invoke the article since taking office in 2017.
Dujarric called it a “very powerful move” on behalf of the secretary-general, and expressed hope that the 15-member Security Council “will be moved to push and put in place a humanitarian ceasefire.”
“I think we’re getting to a point of near paralysis of our humanitarian operations where 15,000 people have reportedly already died, where 130 of our (UNRWA) colleagues have died. (The secretary-general) doesn’t use the word catastrophe lightly”, he said.
