‘Is opposing BJP’s anti-people policies a crime?’ Danish Ali after suspension from BSP

New Delhi: Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali after his suspension from Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said he never did anything against the party and wondered if questioning the BJP’s anti-people policies is a crime.
"My aim has always been to strengthen the party. I have never done anything amounting to anti-party activities”, Danish Ali told reporters.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Saturday suspended Danish Ali from the party accusing him of involving in “anti-party activities despite repeated warnings”.
"You were warned many times against statements or actions against the policies, ideology and discipline of the party. But, despite that you have continuously been acting against the party," the BSP said in a statement issued by the party General Secretary, Satish Chandra Misra.
Danish Ali however denied the allegations saying his only “fault” was to oppose the anti-people policies of the government.
“I have definitely opposed the anti-people policies of the BJP government and will continue to do so. If doing this is a crime, then I have committed a crime and I am ready to face any punishment for it," he said while talking to media after the suspension letter.
Danish Ali was recently in news after BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri threatened and hurled abuses on him during a debate in the Lok Sabha that was broadcasted live in September this year.
Months later, Ramesh Bidhori was forced to apologised in front of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee Friday December 8, 2023.
Meanwhile, the BSP sources said Danish Ali has been suspended from the party for hobnobbing with the Congress party.
Senior Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi in fact was among the first to reachout to Danish Ali after he was abused by the BJP MP.
