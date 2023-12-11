ICSE 10th 2024 Time Table published, 1st paper on Feb 21

ICSE 10th Time Table 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the time table or date sheet for ICSE - Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, Class X Examination 2024, on its official website cisce.org.
According to the 2024 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ICSE Class X exams will begin on Monday February 21, 2024 with English Paper I as the first paper. The exam will begin at 11:00 am. The duration of the exam will be of 02 hours.
The all important Mathematics paper for the duration of two and half hours will be held on Friday March 15, 2024. It will also begin at 11:00 in the morning but will have a duration of two and half hours.
The ICSE 2024 exam will end on Wednesday March 28 when the exam of last paper of Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) will be held.
1. In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
2. The question paper may be distributed to candidates at 10:45 a.m. to enable them to start writing at 11:00 a.m.
The CISCE has also released the date sheet of time table ISC 12th exams 2024 that will also begin on February 21 but end on April 03, 2024.
The CISCE has not confirmed the date and time of ISC 12th and ICSE 10th result. It will however most likely declare the results in May.
In 2023, ICSE 10th exam was held from February 27 to March 29 in which about two lakh students from India and abroad had appeared. ICSE 10th Result in 2023 was declared on May 14. The pass prcentage in 2023 was 98.94.
