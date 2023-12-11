ISC 12th 2024 Time Table published, 1st paper on Feb 12

ISC 12th Time Table 2024: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the time table or date sheet for ISC - Indian School Certificate, Class XII Examination 2024, on its official website cisce.org.
According to the 2024 Time Table released by the CICSE, the ISC Class XII exams will begin on Monday February 12, 2024 with English Paper I as the first paper. The exam will begin at 02:00 pm. The duration of the exam will be of 03 hours.
The all important Mathematics paper for the duration of two and half hours will be held on Tuesday February 20, 2024. It will begin at 02:00 pm in the afternoon session and have a duration of three hours.
The ISC 2024 exam will end on Wednesday April 03, 2024 when the exam of the last paper of Environmental Science will be held.
1. In addition to the time indicated on the Timetable for writing the paper, 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.
2. The Question Papers for the examinations scheduled to begin at 9:00 A.M will be distributed to the candidates at 8:45 A.M.
3. The Question Papers for examinations scheduled to begin at 2:00 P.M. will be distributed to the candidates at 1:45 P.M.
The CISCE has also released the date and sheet of time table ICSE 10th exams 2024 that will also begin on February 21 but end on March 28, 2024.
The CISCE has not confirmed the date and time of ISC 12th and ICSE 10th result. It will however most likely declare the results in May.
ISC Class 12 2024 Time Table: Dirct Link to Download PDF
In 2023, ISC 12th exam was held from February 13 to March 31 in which about two lakh students from India and abroad had appeared. ISC 12th Result in 2023 was declared on May 14. The pass prcentage in 2023 was 96.93.
