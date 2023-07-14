Illegal cattle trade: 4 including BJP workers arrested in Dakshina Karnataka

Belthangady (Karnataka): Karnataka police have arrested four people from Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada, who were allegedly involved in transporting cattle in an inhumane manner.
The arrested are identified as Pramod Salian from Mortaje in Navoor village, Pushparaj from Olagadde, Channakeshava from Arakalagoodu in Hassan and Sandeep Hirebeleguli, a resident of Holenarasipura.
Police also seized three vehicles, six cows and two male calves from the accused.
At least two of the accused are suspected to be active BJP workers.
The accused were arrested after a tip-off.
Local media quoting Dharmasthala Police Station SI Anil Kumar reported, the police found the bovines stuffed into the vehicles in a violent manner near Kanyadi Ram Mandir in the night on July 12. After questioning, police were told that the cattle were being taken for selling.
The involvement of BJP workers in illegal cattle trade is a serious matter as cow vigilantes associated with the party have in the recent past lynched a number of Muslims suspected them to be transporting cattle or beef.
Further investigation into the case is on by Dharmasthala police.
