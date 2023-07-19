Google Meet now allows AI generated images as background

San Francisco: IT giant Google is testing a new feature in Meet using which users can change their background with AI - Artificial Intelligence, generated images.
The feature was spotted by Artem Russakovskii, who tweeted about it Wednesday afternoon.
The feature is in testing under Workspace Labs, which is a trusted tester program for users to try new AI features by invitation, the company said in a support page.
The Workspace Labs program is currently available to trusted testers in US English.
On Google Meet, users will see the "Generate a background" prompt. The prompt will help to create background images using Artificial Intelligence.
Users can then ask Google Meet to create an illustration of forests, beach, mountains or even cityscapes.
Here's how AI background generation works in Google Meet.https://t.co/jIMqKMCQFA pic.twitter.com/lwTsIuQvzU— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) July 18, 2023
Google suggests adding a style or mood reference in order to get better results.
Furthermore, users will be able to see different background examples created from the prompt, giving users more choices. Users will also have the flexibility of creating more samples if the ones generated are not satisfactory, according to a report by XDA Developers.
Google’s AI work tools are in competition with Microsoft 365’s AI Copilot suite.
