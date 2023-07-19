Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result - Direct Link to Check

Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare any moment the result of Joint CSIR UGC NET 2023 exams held in June 2023.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted JOINT CSIR UGC NET December 2022/June 2023 Examination from June 06 to 08, 2023.
As per the official data released by the NTA, a total of 2,74,027 candidates appeared for the CSIR UGC NET 2023.
CSIR UGC NET 2023 Provisional Answer Keys were released on June 14, and candidates were asked to submit objections and challenge the answer keys in case of error.
The NTA after ascertaining the errors, published on July 17, 2023 the CSIR UGC NET 2023 Final Answer Keys.
Accordingly, the result of CSIR UGC NET 2023 exams should be declared any moment. The candidates however should note that the NTA has not officially confirmed the exact and time to release CISR UGC NET result.
The agency sources however said the result could be declared either today i.e. Wednesday July 19, 2023 or tomorrow.
1. Click here to go to the official website: csirnet.nta.nic.in.
2. On the top ofthe homepage, click on the link marked as “CSIR UGC NET Result” link.
3. Enter your application number and date of birth in the space provided when you are directed to a new page
4. Your UGC NET Result 2023 is on your screen
5. Check your scorecards carefully and take a printout of the same for future use.
CSIR UGC NET exam is held twice every year - once in December and second time in June. The NTA however conducted December 2022 and June 2023 exams jointly on June 6, 7, and 8, 2023. Online registration for the exam was done from March 10 to April 10, 2023.
Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC. Online applications for JRF/NET are invited twice a year on all India basis through Press Notification of Joint CSIR-UGC NET for JRF and LS/AP.
This Test also determines the eligibility of candidates for Lectureship/Assistant Professor in Indian University/Colleges. Those who qualify for JRF are eligible for Lectureship/Assistant Professor also, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.
Some aspirants are declared successful in eligibility for Lectureship/Assistant Professor only based on their performance in the test. The validity of qualifying certificate of Lectureship/Assistant Professor is forever.
The stipend of a JRF selected through CSIR- National Eligibility Test (NET) will be Rs. 31,000/- p.m for the first two years. In addition, annual contingent grant of Rs. 20,000/- per Fellow will be provided to the University / Institution.
The Fellowship will be governed by terms and conditions of CSIR, UGC or Research Scheme, as applicable.
