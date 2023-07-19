Stop stealing our books: Over 8.5K authors write to ChatGPT, other AI makers

New York: More than 8,500 authors and writers have urgen ChatGPT owner OpenAI and other AI companies to stop stealing their books.
Addressing the CEOs of Tech giants including Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Sam Altman of OpenAI, Sundar Pichai of (Google) Alphabet, Mark Zuckerberg of (Facebook) Meta; Emad Mostaque of Stability AI and Arvind Krishna of IBM, the New York based Authors Guild petitioning on behalf of the authors sought their attention to what they called "inherent injustice in exploiting our works as part of your AI systems without our consent, credit, or compensation."
Claiming that Generative AI technologies built on large language models owe their existence to their writings, the authors said:
"These technologies mimic and regurgitate our language, stories, style, and ideas. Millions of copyrighted books, articles, essays, and poetry provide the “food” for AI systems, endless meals for which there has been no bill."
"You’re spending billions of dollars to develop AI technology. It is only fair that you compensate us for using our writings, without which AI would be banal and extremely limited", the authors of fiction, non-fiction and poetry wrote in the open letter to ChatGPT, Bard, LLaMa and other Generative AI leaders.
The writers also said that many of the books used to develop AI systems originated from what they called "notorious piracy websites".
"As a result of embedding our writings in your systems, generative AI threatens to damage our profession by flooding the market with mediocre, machine-written books, stories, and journalism based on our work."
"In the past decade or so, authors have experienced a forty percent decline in income, and the current median income for full-time writers in 2022 was only $23,000. The introduction of AI threatens to tip the scale to make it even more difficult, if not impossible, for writers—especially young writers and voices from under-represented communities—to earn a living from their profession", the authors said.
The authors also demanded from AI companies to mitigate the damage to their profession by obtaining permission for use of their copyrighted material in generative AI programs, compensate writers fairly for the past and ongoing use of our works in generative AI programs, and compensate writers fairly for the use of their works in AI output, whether or not the outputs are infringing under current law.
