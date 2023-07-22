DTE MAH Direct 2nd yr Diploma 2023 Merit List Today - Direct Link

DTE Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post SSC Diploma (DSD) Admission 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to publish today on its official website dsd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in the Provisional Merit List of students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma in Engineering /Technology (Polytechnic) today i.e. Saturday July 22, 2023.
1. Click here to go to the official website: dsd23.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.
2. Click on the link marked with "Check Provisional Merit Status" under the Online System section of the home page..
3. Enter your Application ID starting with DSD23 and Date of Birth.
4. lick on Submit button to check your name and position.
Candidates should note that the DTE Maharashtra has not specified any time to release the 2023 Direct Second Year Post SSC (Polytechnic) Diploma in Engineering / Technology Merit List 2023. However, it will release the Direct 2nd year Polytechnic Merit List by today evening.
Candidates should note that the Direct Second Year Polytechnic Merit List (DSD 2023 Merit List) released today will be Provisional. Final Merit List after addressing the grievances submitted till July 25, 2023 will be published on the DTE Maharashtra website on July 27, 2023.
Online registration of the students seeking admission in Direct Second Year Post SCC Diploma Courses in Engineering/Technology for the year 2023 was started through the official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in on June 12, 2023.
The last date of application, online registration and document verification was originally fixed as July 03, 2023. But, it was first extended till July 10, and later till July 20, 2023.
Maharashtra Direct 2nd Year Post HSC Diploma Admission 2023 - Important Dates
Online Registration: June 12 to July 20, 2023 (Extended from July 03 and July 10)
Display of the Provisional Merit list for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 22, 2023
Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: July 23 to 25, 2023
Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: July 27, 2023
Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I: July 28, 2023
Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I: August 3, 2023
Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round-II: August 9, 2023
Candidates should note that DTE Maharashtra has started from this year online verification of documents. To use this facility, candidates are required to select "e-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the registration form.
"Such candidate shall fill online application form and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone connected to internet from anywhere. Such candidate need not have to visit to FC for verification and confirmation of the application form. His/Her application & documents shall be verified and confirmed by the FC through e-Scrutiny Mode", DTE Maharashtra said.
Students who do not want to use online verification facility need to visit the FC to verify their documents.
The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification dor DTE DSD23 admission process, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.
DTE Maharashtra has however released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round Admission 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.
Direct Second Year Post SSC Diploma admission are conducted in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.
