Twitter to rebrand as X Super App

San Francisco: Elon Musk Sunday said he has decided to rebrand Twitter as X "Super App" that he also called as "Everything App".
In a Twitter post Sunday, Twitter owner Musk said:
“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”
Elon Musk acquired Twitter in a much publicised $440 billion deal in April 2022. Talks of Twitter merging with Elon Musk’s X app was taking rounds since then.
However, it will happen so soon was not anticipated by the industry experts who keep close eyes on the latest happenings.
Musk however shocked the industry by announcing that Twitter will be merged with X app “soon” and “all birds will be gone.
Musk did not specify the exact date and time of the merger. However, those who know him say “soon” means it can happen any time – may be in the next few days.
Musk wants to launch an app, like X app, that will be able to do a lot more than just provide people a platform to share their thoughts. He has time and again discussed his vision for the X app, that could connect people, help with payments and order food online, etc.
And he soon after acquiring Twitter, he in fact legally merged it with the X app. This means, Twitter was legally known as the X Corp and Twitter Inc no longer existed on paper.
An everything app is a super app, or an app of apps. It aggregates services that you would otherwise need several apps to carry out. Basically, you get access to everything you need with just one password and one user interface.
Musk has not elaborated on what his everything app X would look like, but financial services would likely be at the core of it. After all, the domain X.com was once a fintech company which eventually became PayPal. Musk has also spoken fondly about China's super app "WeChat" and wants Twitter to be like WeChat. He has said:
"You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so usable and helpful to daily life, and I think if we can achieve that, or even get close to that at Twitter, it would be an immense success."
WeChat, which the Trump administration unsuccessfuly tried to ban alongside TikTok, offers messaging, video calls, online payments, food delivery, government services, and other features. Business Insider reports that WeChat is so useful in China that it has come pretty close to its goal of being involved in "every moment of the user's daily life, from morning till night, anytime, anywhere."
Musk's plans to rebrand Twitter as X app comes a month after Instagram and Facebook owner Meta launched "Threads" - billed as "Twitter killer". Meta has stolen a number of features from Twitter.
