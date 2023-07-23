AI More Dangerous Than Nuclear Weapons: Christopher Nolan

Los Angeles: Filmmaker Christopher Nolan has warned that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is more dangerous than nuclear weapons due to the complex processes involved in international surveillance of nuclear weapons.
Nolan, who is known for films such as 'The Dark Knight' and 'Inception', said this while talking to The Guardian about the dangers of AI.
He expressed concerns about the increasing intimacy between AI and weaponry, which requires corporate accountability and much scrutiny.
Nolan also called for the need for global accountability in AI control and highlighted the possibility that AI systems will be in charge of nuclear weapons.
"International surveillance of nuclear weapons is possible because nuclear weapons are very difficult to build. It's reassuringly difficult to make nuclear weapons and so it's relatively easy to spot when a country is doing that. I don't believe any of that applies to AI", he said.
He went on to say that the increasingly intimate relationship between AI and weaponry exposes the need for corporate accountability and much scrutiny.
He further said that the very thought of people producing or using such technology without truly understanding its implications is, “absolutely terrifying … because as AI systems go into the defense infrastructure, ultimately they’ll be in charge of nuclear weapons.”
Christopher Nolan is not the only one to warn about the danger AI is posing. In May this year, US Vice President Kamala Harris had met CEOs of Google, Microsoft and OpenAI (the developer of ChatGPT) to discuss how to make Artificial Intelligence (AI) responsible and mitigate its potential risks.
Later, researchers at the University of Zurich called GPT and other AI tools, double edge sword.
