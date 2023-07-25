Lenovo unpacks Legion Y9000X Gaming Laptop - Explore features

Mumbai: IT giant Lenovo’s gaming wing Legion showcased Legion Y9000X 2023 - its latest gaming laptop along with gaming-capable tablet and monitor at its latent launch event in China held recently.
The 2023 Lenovo Legion Y9000X comes with a 16-inch PureSight Pro display having a resolution of 3200 x 2000 pixels (3.2K) and a refresh rate of 165Hz, full coverage of the P3 color spectrum, and a peak brightness of 430 nits.
Specification wise, the Legion Y9000X 2023 is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, and comes with either Nvidia RTX 4060 or 4070 GPU.
This makes it suitable for modern AAA titles too. On the memory and storage front, the laptop comes packed with 32 GB DDR5-5200 RAM and super-fast 1 TB PCIe 4.0 storage.
Despite being feature rich, Lenovo Legion Y9000X maintains a sleek profile at just 17.6mm thin and a lightweight design, weighing approximately 2.1 kg.
The laptop has also been integrated with a new 90mm fan to effectively dissipate heat during rigorous gaming sessions. This aids in sustaining optimal performance and mitigating overheating and throttling issues.
Lenovo Legion Y9000X 2023 also comes equipped with a Harman-branded speaker system, augmented with SmartAMP technology. This setup guarantees a robust and immersive audio experience, whether you’re engrossed in gaming or enjoying movies.
The Legion Y9000X 2023 is available in two model - The base model which is equipped with RTX 4060, priced at $1,811, and the high-end model which features RTX 4070, priced at roughly $2,090 in China.
The laptop comes with a 99.9 KWh battery that supports a fast charging capacity of up to 140W.
The laptop includes Wi-Fi 6E support for faster and better connectivity and internet interface.
