Maharashtra SSC Result (2023) Date and Time Confirmed

Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Date and Time: It is officially confirmed. Maharashtra SSC, Class 10, Class X or Matric result (2023) will be declared on Friday June 02, 2023.
"Maharashtra SSC result will be declared on Friday June 02, 2023 at 01:00 pm", Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) confirmed in an official notification released today.
Students should note that the Maharashtra 10th result for the students will be declared at 01:00 pm Friday. However, result data analysis, overall percentage, school wise and districtwise result will be announced at a press conference held at 11:00 am Friday.
"Maharashtra SSC 10th result will be declared at a press conference at 11:00 am Friday. The link to check the result will be available for students at 01:00 pm", the board said.
Once declared Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2023 will be available on official website mahresult.nic.in, and a number of other websites including hsc.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and others.
Students can use the direct link given below to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2023.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on SSC Class 10 Result 2023
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted 10th SSC theory exams this year from March 02 to March 25, 2023.
Maharashtra board had on May 25, 2023 declared the result of HSC (12th board) exams.
Candidates passing Class 10 should note the Maharashtra Education Department has already started online registration of the students, Part 1 Form Filling, for admission in Class 11 or FYJC for the year 2023-24.
Students should note that FYJC Part 1 Form Filling started on May 25, 2023. FYJC Part 2 Form filling will start after the declaration of SSC result 2023 Friday.
Last year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had declared the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board exams held in the month of Feb/March on June 17, 2022.
The Maharashtra state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.94% in 2022 10th board exams.
The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16. In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.
In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.
