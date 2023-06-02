Maharashtra SSC Result 2023 Today at 11:00 am - Check Here

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2023: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce on its official website mahresult.nic.in today i.e. Friday June 02, 2023 the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board exams held in March this year.
Students should note that Maharashtra 10th SSC result 2023, result analysis, overall percentage, school wise and districtwise result will be announced at a press conference held at 11:00 am today.
However, students will be able to check their individual result and score via link on the official as well as partner websites to be made available at 01:00 pm today.
nce declared Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2023 will be available on official website mahresult.nic.in, and a number of other websites including hsc.mahresults.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and others.
Students can use the direct link given below to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2023.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on "SSC Examination March - 2023 RESULT"
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
1. Click here to go to result website: mahresult.nic.in.
2. Click on "SSC Examination March - 2023 RESULT"
3. Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.
4. Click on Get Result button to check your score.
Maharashtra 10th results will also be available on other websites including the board's mirror sites like result.mkcl.org.
Maharashtra students can also check their result of March 2023 board exams on their smartphone via SMS. Maharashtra students can also request their results through SMS. For this, they are required to type MHSSC followed by <seat no> on their mobile phones and send to: 57766.
The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result of all 09 divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Nagpur, Amravati and Latur will be declared today at 01:00 pm, the Maharashtra board headquartered in Mumbai and Pune has officially confirmed.
Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted 10th SSC theory exams this year from March 02 to March 25, 2023.
Maharashtra board had on May 25, 2023 declared the result of HSC (12th board) exams.
Candidates passing Class 10 should note the Maharashtra Education Department has already started online registration of the students, Part 1 Form Filling, for admission in Class 11 or FYJC for the year 2023-24.
Students should note that FYJC Part 1 Form Filling started on May 25, 2023. FYJC Part 2 Form filling will start after the declaration of SSC result 2023 Friday.
Last year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had declared the result of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10th board exams held in the month of Feb/March on June 17, 2022.
The Maharashtra state had recorded an overall pass percentage of 96.94% in 2022 10th board exams.
The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16. In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.
In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.
In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.