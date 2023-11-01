Chinese conglomerates erase Israel from map after Xi endorses Palestine State

Beijing: Amid the ongoing tense battle with Palestinians, Zionists woke up to another shock Tuesday when they found Israel missing from digital world map offered by Chinese companies including Alibaba and Baidu.
This comes days after Chinese President Xi Jinping backed the Palestinian struggle for statehood and the country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip has “gone beyond the scope of self defense”.
In the latest digital world map available for sale online on Chinese e-commerce platforms Palestine is clearly marked along with the Palestinian National Flag. The State of Israel however is not seen.
Notably, names of nations as small as Luxembourg could be seen in their entirety, but not of Israel. The Chinese companies have so far given no explanation behind this move.
Anti-Zionist anger is at its peak in China since October 7 when the far right government in Israel started relentless bombing of Gaza Strip in response to Hamas' Operation al Aqsa Flood - launched after decades of subjugation, oppression, blockade and provocation.
Expressing his dismay over the Israeli aggression in Gaza, one comment by a top Chinese nationalist commentator generated massive engagement on China’s X-like platform ‘Weibo’, which warned the West against not forcing “others to the corner".
"In the past, Germany persecuted you. Now, you persecute Palestinians. In this world, do not force others to the corner because you would only be digging your own grave," wrote the commentator.
"In the past, Germany persecuted you. Now, you persecute Palestinians. In this world, do not force others to the corner because you would only be digging your own grave," wrote the commentator.
"Jews always talk about how badly they were treated during World War II and throughout history. But you can't ask why. Otherwise, you are called a racist or that you envy their money," said another commentator in a Weibo post with over 2,000 likes.
Chinese media has also been warning the US for standing “on the wrong side of history on Gaza".
Chinese President Xi Jinping himself has thrown his weight behind Palestine.
"It is not possible to continue the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinians," the Chinese president said at the opening of the Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development in Saudi Arabia.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.