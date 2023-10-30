Maratha quota stir turns violent; homes of ex-minister, two MLAs set ablaze

Mumbai/Beed: People from the Maratha community Monday October 30, 2023 set on fire homes of a former minister and two MLAs as they intensify their protest to demand reservation in education and government jobs in Maharashtra.
The violent mob torched Former Minister Jaydattaji Kshirsagar’s home-cum-office and also set on fire homes of MLAs Prakash Solanke and Sandeep Kshirsagar while pressing for Maratha reservation.
While Jaydattaji Kshirsagar, a former minister and ex-MLA from Beed is the leader of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), MLAs Prakash Solanke – a four times MLA from Majalgaon assembly constituency belongs to Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) and Sandeep Kshirsagar – sitting MLA from Beed Assembly Constituency is associated with Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP.
Angry protesters also set on fire Sharad Pawar faction NCP office and defaced posters of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Vadgaon Nimbalkar village.
To pressure the government over the Maratha quota, Nashik MP Hemant Godse and Hingoli MP Hemant Patil have resigned from the Lok Sabha in support of the Maratha reservation demand.
Both the Parliamentarians are from the Shiv Sena splinter group of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Patil and Godse decided to resign as MP when pressed by the protesters to clear their stand on the Maratha quota.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shinde who was earlier today warned the members of Maratha community against violence, announced that the Maharashtra government will provide the reservation to the community in two phases.
The Chief Minister also announced the formation of an advisory board led by retired judges to address the issue.
“The formation of the board will help us in presenting a comprehensive case in Supreme Court where curative petitions on the matter are pending”, Shinde told reporters.
Addressing a press conference Monday, Shinde also said that the government will collaborate with the Backward Classes Commission across the state to gather empirical data.
Meanwhile, Maratha activist Jarange Patil who is on fast unto death on the issue has refused health check-up even as doctors warned that the hunger strike could adversely impact his vital organs.
