Two passenger trains collide near Vizianagaram in AP, 13 dead

Visakhapatnam: As many as 13 people have died and over 50 others left injured when two passenger trains collided with each other near Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh around 07:00 PM Sunday October 29, 2023.
The two passenger trains collided on Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.
Following the collisions two rear coaches of the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the engine of the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train got derailed.
"There was a rear collision between the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train and the Visakhapatnam-Ragada passenger train," the Divisional Railway Manager said.
He also said that the rescues operation is on.
“Rescue operations are underway. Local administration and NDRF were informed for assistance and ambulances. Accident relief trains reached the site”, he said.
As many as 18 trains on the route have been cancelled or and 22 others diverted, railway officials said.
Biswajit Sahu, CPRO, East Coast Railway the accident occurred because of "human error".
“The accident occurred due to the fault of the Vizag-Rayagada loco pilot. The pilot overshoot the signal causing the collision in which he also died”, Sahu told reporters.
Restoration work on the accident site is underway and the officials said they are trying to clear the track by 04:00 PM today.
Ministry of Railway meanwhile provided helpline numbers to help and assist the victims and their family members and relatives.
