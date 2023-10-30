Applications invited for IIRS ISRO free RS and GIS certificate course

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS) that works under Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited applications for interested candidates for a free certificate course on Remote Sensing (RS) and Geographical Information System (GIS) applications.
The online registration for the RS and GIS Applications started on October 16, 2023 the last date for application is November 03, 2023.
The duration of the course will be from November 06 to 17, 2023. The selection of candidates will be based on first come first serve basis, IIRS said.
The focus area of this course will be Agriculture and Soil, Forestry and Ecology, Geoscience and Geo hazards, Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, Urban and Regional Studies and Water Resources.
Target participants are Undergraduate and Postgraduate students (any year) and/or Technical and Scientific Staff of Central and State Governments, and Faculty and Researchers at universities and institutions.
Indian Institute of Remote Sensing (IIRS), a unit under Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), Department of Space, Government of India is a premier Training and Educational Institute set-up for developing trained professionals in the field of Remote Sensing, Geo-Informatics and GNSS Technology for Natural Resources, Environmental and Disaster Management.
The free course conducted in online mode is part of IIRS Outreach Programme and focusses on strengthening the Academia and User Segments in Space Technology and its Applications using Online Learning Platforms.
“The training programme will be conducted in online mode in live session during 1600 -1730 hrs Indian Standard Time (IST). The day-to-day schedule will be published in E-CLASS platform. Participant has to join the daily classes as per the lecture schedule published by ISRO”, IIRS said.
IIRS distance learning program was initiated in 2007 with the participation of twelve universities in India.
The IIRS had in the current academic year also offered other free certificate courses that included Basics of Remote Sensing, GIS and GNSS (August 28 to November 17, 2023), Remote Sensing and Digital Image Analysis (August 28 to September 22, 2023), Global Navigation Satellite System (September 25 to October 06, 2023), Geographical Information System (October 09 to 27, 2023), and Basics of Geocomputation and Geoweb Services (October 30 to November 03, 2023).
Course study materials like lecture pdf, video recorded lectures, open source software are handouts of demonstrations etc are also made available through E-CLASS & ISRO LMS.
