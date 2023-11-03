Bihar 10th Admit Card 2024 [Dummy] Out - Direct Link to Download

BSEB Bihar 2024 Class 10 Admit Card: The Bihar School Board of Education (BSEB) has released on its official website "secondary.biharboardonline.com" the Admit Card of the students appearing for Class 10 Matric board exams scheduled to be held in the month of February 2024.
Candidates appearing for BSEB Class X Annual Secondary exam 2024 should note that the Admit Cards released today are dummy. Final Admit Card will be released on the board's official website later on.
1. Click here to go to the official website: secondary.biharboardonline.com.
2. Under the 'Important Links" in the centre of the home page, click on "Dummy Admit Card of Secondary Exam 2024"
3. Enter School Code, Registration Number and Date of Birth.
4. Click on the view/print button to proceed.
Candidates who have registered for 2024 BSEB board exams should download their Dummy Admit Card and check all details. In case of any error or correction, candidates should immediately contact the Bihar board.
Candidates should note that in view of the heavy rush of students to download admit card, official website response time may be slow. In such a case, candidates should exhibit patience and re-try after some time.
Admit Card is the Hall Ticket and compulsory document to appear for board exams. Candidates should compulsorily carry their Admit Card/Hall Ticket while appearing for the board exam.
BSEB Class 10th 2024 exam date sheet and time table is yet to be released. However, the exam is likely to be held in the month of February 2024.
In 2023, Bihar board 10 Matric exams for Theory Papers were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023. The Practical Exams of Class 10 Matric (Secondary) were held in January.
The result of the Bihar Board 2023 Board exams was declared on March 31, 2023.
