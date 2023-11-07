Aligarh could be latest victim of politics of changing names

Aligarh: Aligarh Municipal Corporation (AMC) has passed a resolution to rename Aligarh as Harigarh, which if ratified by the governments in state and center will make it another district with Muslim identity a victim of the politics of changing names.
Once a hub of lock manufacturers, Aligarh is famous world over because of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) established in 1920 by renowned reformist Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.
The resolution to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh was moved in the house by BJP Corporator Sanjay Pandit.
Singhal said the resolution was passed by all Corporators present in the house unanimously. He said the resolution will now be sent to district officials who will then send it to the state government.
Even if it is passed by the state government, the changes will not be effective unless it is approved by the Central government.
On the verge of becoming another victim of the politics of changing names, Aligarh has been for a long time a hotbed of communal politics.
The Uttar Pradesh government had earlier renamed Allahabad as Prayagraj. There are also demands to change the name of Deoband which is famous for Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband.
Elsewhere in India, the Maharashtra government has moved to rename Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagrar. The move however is facing legal hurdles.
