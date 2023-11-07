Now create your own GPTs without coding: ChatGPT owner OpenAI

San Francisco: Sam Altman-run OpenAI Monday November 06, 2023 rolled out GPTs - custom versions of its AI chatbot ChatGPT that people can create for a specific purpose without coding.
The GPTs are AI models that are a new way for anyone to create a tailored version of ChatGPT to be more helpful in their daily life, at specific tasks, at work, or at home, and then share that creation with others, OpenAI said.
For example, GPTs can help you learn the rules to any board game, help teach your kids math, or design stickers.
“Anyone can easily build their own GPT, no coding is required. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone,” the company said during its first developers’ conference late on Monday.
“Anyone can easily build their own GPT, no coding is required. You can make them for yourself, just for your company’s internal use, or for everyone,” the company said during its first developers’ conference late on Monday.
GPTs are available for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users to try out including Canva and Zapier AI Actions and the company plans to offer GPTs to more users soon.
“Later this month, we’re launching the GPT Store, featuring creations by verified builders. Once in the store, GPTs become searchable and may climb the leaderboards,” said OpenAI.
“Later this month, we’re launching the GPT Store, featuring creations by verified builders. Once in the store, GPTs become searchable and may climb the leaderboards,” said OpenAI.
In the coming months, you’ll also be able to earn money based on how many people are using your GPT.
“Your chats with GPTs are not shared with builders. If a GPT uses third party APIs, you choose whether data can be sent to that API,” the company informed.
“Your chats with GPTs are not shared with builders. If a GPT uses third party APIs, you choose whether data can be sent to that API,” the company informed.
“We’ve also taken steps to build user trust by allowing builders to verify their identity. We’ll continue to monitor and learn how people use GPTs and update and strengthen our safety mitigations,” it added.
"In addition to using our built-in capabilities, you can also define custom actions by making one or more APIs available to the GPT", the company said.
“We’ve also taken steps to build user trust by allowing builders to verify their identity. We’ll continue to monitor and learn how people use GPTs and update and strengthen our safety mitigations,” it added.
"In addition to using our built-in capabilities, you can also define custom actions by making one or more APIs available to the GPT", the company said.
"Enterprises can now get started with GPTs. They can now empower users inside the company to design internal-only GPTs without code and securely publish them to their workspace", it said.
Reasoning why the company launched GPTs, OpenAI said “the best GPTs will be invented by the community”.
“We believe the most incredible GPTs will come from builders in the community. Whether you’re an educator, coach, or just someone who loves to build helpful tools, you don’t need to know coding to make one and share your expertise”, it reiterated.
“We believe the most incredible GPTs will come from builders in the community. Whether you’re an educator, coach, or just someone who loves to build helpful tools, you don’t need to know coding to make one and share your expertise”, it reiterated.
OpenAI also said it built GPTs with privacy and safety in mind.
“As always, you are in control of your data with ChatGPT. Your chats with GPTs are not shared with builders. If a GPT uses third party APIs, you choose whether data can be sent to that API. When builders customize their own GPT with actions or knowledge, the builder can choose if user chats with that GPT can be used to improve and train our models”, it said.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.