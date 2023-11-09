Trending on X Today: Israeled

Mumbai: Popular social media and microblogging site X, originally launched as Twitter, is today flooded with memes, images, videos and text messages explaining the meaning of a new verb in English language “Israeled” making it one of the top trends of the day.
The word “Israeled” was in fact embraced by Urban Dictionary on October 21, 2023 - three weeks after the Zionist and occupying regime in Israel started playing victim card with renewed vigour to justify its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza and barbarism unleashed on the Palestinians following Hamas’ Operation al Aqsa Flood on October 07.
Founded in 1999 by Aaron Peckham, Urban Dictionary is a crowd funded English-language online dictionary for slang words and phrases. Slang is the words and phrases used by Gen Z and teenagers on different social media platforms and chat groups.
“Israeled - When someone asks you for sharing something of yours and then fight you to get you out of it. And tell everyone you took it from them”, Urban Dictionary wrote describing the “new verb in English dictionary”.
“In a restaurant, someone asked to share my table. I agreed. After a moment, he asked me to leave because he has a meeting! I've been Israeled (sic)", it further wrote.
Some other users then came with more explanation, rather definition.
“Israeled - When a person tells you that your property is theirs (when it obviously isn’t), and demands you just give this property to them, and if you refuse, they take it by force and the law will somehow be on their (israeling) side”.
“You’ve been israeled. He israeled my place”, the user explained.
One another user was more direct while defining “Israeled”.
“Israeled - When someone comes begging to share someone with you, then claims it's his right to take it, expels you and then abuses or assaults you for wanting it back.”
“Israel has israeled Palestine”, the user wrote.
It was however left to Sarah Wilkinson who made the word viral. Sarah posted a screenshot of Urban Dictionary describing what it means to be “Israeled”, on social media platform X and her post garnered thousands of views within hours.
And then X was flooded with memes, videos, images and texts adding more definitions and meaning of the new word making it one of the top trending topics of the day. Sample some of them:
you’ve been “israeled” pic.twitter.com/efrFzm8nha
The car owner got Israeled. pic.twitter.com/e1B1rkipwO
You've been Israeled pic.twitter.com/blWJBemFsK
An Israeli soldier israeled this donkey carrying olives in the West Bank todayThe only thing they are good at is Israeling pic.twitter.com/vv3MFcp9JW
"Don't Israel my juice !" Israeled = To Steal pic.twitter.com/UzDpJWDWQX
