Clarivate publishes Highly Cited Researchers 2023 list of 6,849

London: Clarivate, a global leader in connecting people and organizations to intelligence they can trust to transform their world, Wednesday November 15, 2023 released its 2023 list of 6,849 Highly Cited Researchers.
The 6,849 influential researchers in the Clarivate list are associated with different universities, research institutes and commercial organizations around the world and have demonstrated significant and broad influence in their field(s) of research.
"We celebrate the Highly Cited Researchers whose contributions transform our world by helping to make it healthier, more sustainable and more secure", Bar Veinstein, President of Academia and Government at Clarivate said.
"Recognition of Highly Cited Researchers not only validates research excellence but also enhances reputation, fosters collaboration, and informs resource allocation, acting as a beacon for academic institutions and commercial organizations", he added.
Clarivate said analysts at the Institute for Scientific Information (ISI) have recognized 6,849 Highly Cited Researchers in 2023, from more than 1,300 institutions in 67 nations and regions.
The evaluation and selection process draws on data from the Web of Science citation index, together with analysis performed by bibliometric experts and data scientists at the ISI at Clarivate.
"The evaluation and selection process for Highly Cited Researchers this year has evolved as we respond to a rise in threats to research integrity. ISI analysts first reviewed Highly Cited Papers from the last decade to create a list of preliminary candidates. Enhanced qualitative filters were then used to identify publication anomalies including extreme levels of hyper-authorship, excessive self-citation, or unusual patterns of group citation activity, which warrant exclusion from the list", Clarivate said.
Clarivate further said that 6,849 individual researchers from institutions in 67 countries and regions have been named in the Highly Cited Researchers list, but 83.8% are based in just 10 countries and 72.7% in the top five, a remarkable concentration of top talent.
Some extraordinary researchers are recognized in multiple Essential Science Indicators research fields, 238 named in two fields, 21 named in three fields, 4 named in four fields, and 1 named in five fields.
"Their achievements are truly exceptional and indicate broad, multidisciplinary influence among their peers", Clarivate said.
As many as 2,669 Highly Cited Researcher designations were given to researchers at institutions in the United States. This amounts to 37.5% of the group, down from 43.3% in 2018.
"While the slow downward loss of share continues for U.S.-based Highly Cited Researchers, the U.S. clearly still leads the world in research influence", Clarivate said.
Mainland China is second this year, as it has been for several years, with 1,275 Highly Cited Researcher designations, or 17.9%, up from 7.9% in 2018.
"In five years, Mainland China has more than doubled its world share of the Highly Cited Researcher population. This reflects a transformational rebalancing of scientific and scholarly contributions at the top level through the globalization of research", Clarivate said.
Among all institutions, including governmental and other types of research organizations, the Chinese Academy of Sciences heads the list with 270 Highly Cited Researcher recognitions, up from 228 last year.
Other top-ranked governmental or non-university institutions include the Harvard University of United States (237), Stanford University of United States (126), U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) (105), Max Planck Society (59), Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (49) and the Broad Institute (27).
