Mohammed Shami’s 7/57 takes India to 2023 Cricket World Cup Final

Mumbai: A brilliant bowling performance by Mohammed Shami (7/57) against New Zealand Wednesday took India to 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket Final.
Playing in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Semi Final against New Zealand at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, India elected to bat after winning the toss. Team India ended its innings with a gigantic 397 for the loss of 4 wickets in 50 overs.
The highlight of the Indian batting today was yet another century by Virat Kohli (117 off 113 balls) combined with two blistering innings – one by Shreyas Iyer (105 off 70 balls) and the other by Subham Gill (80 runs off 66 balls).
Kohli's 50th century today was the highest number of centuries in ODI cricket, surpassing 49 centuries by Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli's inning today was also the 8th 50+ score in World Cup 2023 - the highest in a single edition of the competition.
However, it was Mohammed Shami who destroyed the New Zealand top order by bowling out both the openers in quick succession.
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell who came later on provided their team some hope. Williamson and Mitchell together took New Zealand score to 220/2 from 39/2, and the two were gearing up for a long innings.
It was then that Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma called in the unstoppable Mohammed Shami. The decision paid off as Williamson (69 off 73 balls) was first to go whereas Tom Latham was out by Shami in the same over.
Glenn Philips who joined Mitchell after the departure of Tom Latham revived the hope for New Zealand playing some good cricket. However, Philips was out off a brilliant delivery by Jasprit Bumrah scoring 41 runs whereas Mitchell (134 runs off 119 balls) was sent home by Shami in the very next over.
With 7 wickets in his pocket, Mohammed Shami today also became the highest wicket-taker in this world cup. Shami took a total of 23 wickets in 6 matches of the 2023 world cup he played. Adam Zampa of Australia who is next to Shami has taken 22 wickets in 9 matches.
Shami’s Wednesday’s performance was his 4th 5-wickt haul this world cup. With this 4th 5-wicket haul in the World Cup, Mohammed Shami broke his tie with Australia pacer Mitchell Starc at the ODI World Cup.
India will now play the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday November 19, 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
The second team playing at the world cup final will be decided tomorrow when South Africa and Australia will hit the ground for the second semi-final of the tournament.
