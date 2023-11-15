Mumbai Cloud and Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023 on Dec 1

Mumbai: Singapore based Technology Publisher and Community Hub, W.Media, is holding the 3rd Edition of Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023 on December 01, 2023.
Once sleepy archipelago of fisherfolk and farmers, Mumbai has now emerged as a data center destination of choice in India.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, that includes the city of Mumbai as well as adjacent sister cities like Thane and Navi Mumbai that have large industrial belts and land parcels, accounts for nearly 45 percent of all data centers in India.
Mumbai MMR is home to nearly three dozen data centers by national and internal players such as Amazon, Adani, Colt, CtrlS, Equinix, Nxtra, NTT, Reliance, Sify, STT Global, WebWerks, Yotta, among others.
This is the reason why W.Media has also chosen Mumbai as a host for its annual CDC Convention and Awards 2023.
The day-long convention to be attended by cloud and data center industry experts and thought leaders from around the world will be held at St. Regis in Lower Parel Mumbai.
"This exclusive event will bring together over 600 delegates, including C-level executives, digital infrastructure professionals including architects, engineers and consultants (AECs), key buyers, decision makers, data center owners and operators", W Media said.
The day-long convention will include several power-packed panel discussions, where the best and brightest minds in the industry will share their ideas on important subjects such as building at scale to meet growth requirements, the era of connectivity, future of data centers in India, trends in liquid cooling, the role of Edge, and much more.
There will also be insightful presentations by industry leaders on a wide variety of subjects such as cooling and ventilation solutions, internet infrastructure, quality management, data center infrastructure, and new innovations.
The panellists and speakers include industry stalwarts like Kamal Nath (CEO, Sify Technologies), Sumit Mukhija (CEO, STT Global Data Centers – India), Sujeet Deshpande (Founder & CEO - India, Lumina Cloud Infra), Shekhar Sharma (CEO NTT Data), Sanjay Bhutani (CEO, AdaniConneX), Vinod Javur (COO, Digital Edge DC), Manish Shangari (VP, AECOM), Sujit Panda (CTIO, BDx Data Centers), and Anuj Kapur (VP & Head – India Region, Iron Mountain), among others.
The Mumbai Cloud & Datacenter Convention and Awards 2023 will also include a modest technology expo that will showcase the latest innovations and futuristic technologies and advancements in the cloud and data center industry.
