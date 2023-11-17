Saudi's Al Rajhi Capital, AlphaCentrix join hands for cutting edge financial solutions

Riyadh: Al Rajhi Capital, a renowned and multi-award-winning financial services institution dedicated to Shariah-compliant financial products and services, Friday November 17, 2023 announced its strategic partnership with AlphaCentrix, a global leader in technology solutions for the financial services sector.
Under this strategic partnership, Al Rajhi Capital will integrate AlphaCentrix's innovative AlphaInvest software solution into its platform to further enhance and enrich the digital customer experience of its asset management customer base.
"This collaboration aims to provide Al Rajhi Capital's clients with even more comprehensive and efficient financial services while remaining steadfast in their commitment to Shariah compliance", Al Rajhi said Friday.
AlphaCentrix's AlphaInvest solution includes bilingual investment tracking, thrift plans, cash management investor access, middleware, and data warehousing capabilities, enabling an end-to-end platform for onboarding clients, managing investments, and meeting complex custom dashboarding and reporting needs.
Al Rajhi Capital has built a sterling reputation for delivering a diverse range of innovative financial solutions that adhere to Shariah principles. Their Digital Channels serve as a comprehensive platform where individuals can access a wealth of resources related to financial investments and market activities.
Al Rajhi Capital also offers user-friendly features allowing individuals to open investment accounts online, access daily market reports, explore mutual fund pricing, and stay informed about the latest market news.
"This partnership will allow us to continue providing our clients with cutting-edge financial solutions while ensuring that all our offerings remain fully compliant with Shariah principles. AlphaCentrix's expertise in wealth management and data management aligns perfectly with our mission to offer innovative financial services", Ahmad Al Rifai, CIO at Al Rajhi Capital said.
Bilal Alassar, Managing Director at AlphaCentrix is also upbeat after the partnership with Al Rajhi Capital hoping that "partnership will elevate the financial services landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
"Al Rajhi Capital is strategically positioned to harness the remarkable advantages of our powerful Wealth Management and Thrift Plans capabilities offered through AlphaInvest", he said.
