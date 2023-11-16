Qatar Emir's Mother hails resilience of Palestinian children, regrets her role at UNESCO

Doha: In a deeply touching address, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser - the mother of Qatar’s Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, hailed the “resilience and steadfastness” of Palestinian children in the face of their indiscriminate and inhuman targeting by the Zionists forces.
Sheikha Moza bint Nasser also regretted her role at UNESCO and resigned as the Goodwill Ambassador of the international forum due to its failure in protecting the children in Gaza and providing them relief.
“I bear witness oh children of Palestine you were born men and the embodiment of dignity”, Sheikha Moza bint Nasser said while addressing “One Heart for Palestine" Summit in Istanbul.
Moza bint Nasser apologizes for her #UNESCO ambassador role due to the organization's failure in providing relief to #Gaza's children.She addresses Palestinian children, acknowledging their resilience, stating: 'You were born men, and with your steadfastness, you exposed the… pic.twitter.com/ayJcdIK4IH— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 16, 2023
The Summit of First ladies of Muslim countries was called by Emine Erdoğan, the First Lady of Türkiye and President Tayyip Erdoğan.
“Your resilience and integrity expose the failure of those who are supposed to lead”, she said.
“You will always remain a source of pride for us”, she said addressing the First Ladies of the Islamic World.
“I bow to you oh children of Palestine”, she added.
Sheikha Moza, a graduate in Sociology from Qatar University, has served as the Special Envoy for Basic and Higher Education for UNESCO since 2003, and has launched several major projects.
Moza co-founded and chairs the Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF), which was set up in 1995. She has been vice president of the Supreme Education Council since 2002 and was UNESCO's Special Envoy for Basic and Higher Education in 2003.
In 2012, Sheikha Moza founded the Education Above All (EAA) Foundation to improve access to quality education in developing countries in partnership with UNICEF and UNESCO.
Addressing the First Ladies Summit in Istanbul Wednesday, Sheikha Moza also said that they were doing their best to help the Palestinians in their sufferings but what they are doing is far less than what is owed to them.
“Everything we do is for the people of Palestine in Gaza and West Bank. Even so it is far less than what is owed to them”, she said.
“The people of Gaza represent the dignity of the Ummah at the wretched moment of history”, she added.
In her opening speech at the summit, the Turkish first lady, Emine Erdoğan, condemned Tel Aviv for atrocities in the region and its recently escalated threats to drop a nuclear bomb upon Palestinians.
"This is not a day to remain silent! In Gaza, newborn babies first meet death, not their mothers, as soon as they open their eyes!" she said.
"We are obliged to do more than shed tears to stop the massacre in Gaza that has continued since October 7", Emine Erdoğan said while addressing the first ladies of the Muslim world.
"The State of Israel, which sees this as appropriate for them, continues to kill without recognizing any rules, rights or laws", she said.
The First Ladies of the Islamic countries held in Istanbul amidst relentless bombing in Gaza Strip and escalated attacks by Israeli Occupation Forces and illegal settlers in West Bank.
As many as 11,320 civilians have been killed in the Israeli bombing since Oct 7. Among those killed in Gaza are over 5000 children.
Ignoring all international and humanitarian rules, the Israeli forces have also targeted hospitals, journalists, aid workers, medical staff and doctors.
