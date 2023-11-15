Watch: Justin Trudeau runs away as Canadians protest against his pro-Israel policy

Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday had to run away in the middle of meal he was having at a restaurant after local residents started an impromptu protest against his government’s unwavering support to Israel.
In a video shared on social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter, Justin Trudeau is seen having meal in a local restaurant.
Suddenly, local residents started protesting against him over his government’s support to Israel despite the killings of more than 11,300 civilians, over 7,500 of them women and children, in Gaza.
Justin, you have blood on your hands, Justin you are a murderer, you have done a genocide, shame on you Justin Trudeau, the protesters shouted as he made his way to the exit-gate of the restaurant.
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reprimanded at a restaurant in Vancouver because of his government's position in support of the genocide in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/JKpfTP3N5x— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 15, 2023
How many kids you will kill more, Justin Trudeau answer us, ceasefire now, the protesters kept shouting and followed the Canadian Prime Minister as he walked out of the restaurant without responding.
Justin Trudeau is firmly standing behind Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right Zionist regime since the Oct 7 when Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) started military offensive against Palestinians in Gaza in response to Hamas’ Operation Al Aqsa Flood.
To justify its military offensive in Gaza Strip, Israel cites “right to self-defense”. World leaders, including China, Russia, Arab States, Brazil, Ireland, South Africa and also the UN General Secretary, have on the other hand have said Israeli military aggression that has killed more than 11,300 civilians has gone beyond the scope of self-defense, and asserting also that Hamas attack cannot be used to justify killings of civilians in Gaza.
Some other world leaders, academicians, scholars and artists have accused Israeli government of committing massacre and genocide.
South African Foreign Minister even called for Netanyahu’s arrest for his “war crimes”.
As the death toll in Gaza mounted that also intensifying protest against Netanyahu and his Zionist government, Justin Trudeau Tuesday asked the Israeli Prime Minister to protect civilians.
"I urge the government of Israel to exercise maximum restraint. The world is watching, on TV, on social media - we're hearing the testimonies of doctors, family members, survivors, kids who have lost their parents," Trudeau said during a news conference in British Columbia.
"The world is witnessing this killing of women, of children, of babies. This has to stop”, he said.
Netanyahu - instead of paying heed to Trudeau’s call of end to war rebuked the Canadian Prime Minister saying, “He is committing a mistake by criticising Israel”.
In a related development, hundreds of Americans held impromptu protest in front of White House, official residence of U.S. President in Washington DC, and in San Francisco, against Joe Biden and his government’s support to Israel.
The protests started after Israeli Occupation Forces stormed Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza. At least 30 civilians have been killed in the Israeli raids in Al Shifa Hospital, the local administration said.
After indiscriminately killing civilians, Israeli forces have now waged a war against hospitals, claiming they are being used by the Palestinian Resistance Groups as bases and control centers.
Palestinian Resistance Groups, and also Gaza Health Ministry and rights group working in Gaza rejected Israeli claims. Palestinian Resistance Groups have even invited international and UN observers for inspection of the hospitals in Gaza.
