BCA, BBA, BBM under AICTE Purview – Approval Steps and Advantages

New Delhi: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) in a major decision brought under its purview undergraduate computer application (BCA) and management (BBA, BMS and BBM) courses from the coming academic year 2024-25.
The computer application courses at post-graduation level (MCA) and management course (MBA) are already under the purview of the AICTE and are regulated by the council.
The AICTE has now decided to bring under its fold undergraduate level computer application and management courses too.
“As per the AICTE Act, we should have been mandated to monitor the quality of management and technical courses, but we had left out the Undergraduate Programme in Computer Application and Management. Now they have also been brought under the AICTE purview”, AICTE Chairman TG Sitharam said while addressing an online interaction with Directors and Principles of colleges offering BBA, BCA, BMS and BBM Programme and Courses.
The computer application UG course, Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), and management courses, Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), are undergraduate programs are currently under governed by different universities in India as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.
The AICTE Chairman further said that the courses will be run as per the UGC guidelines and won’t be transferred to the AICTE.
“We are not transferring these programmes from the UGC to AICTE. All the UGC guidelines will still apply to the institutions. The AICTE will bring in the quality initiative to programmes so that our students will be of world class,” Prof. Sitharam said.
Prof Sitharam however said the colleges and institutions running these courses will be required to take approval from the AICTE that will open for them “a lot of opportunities”.
Regarding the approval process, Prof Sitharam said it is simple and will not be like approval of engineering courses.
“Unlike the process of engineering colleges, the AICTE approval process for UG level computer application and management courses will be simple”, he said.
“AICTE will be seeking only basic information at this level”, he added.
“Approval requirements are same as data and information uploaded by institutes on AISHE (All India Survey of Higher Education) portal. More or less the same information will be sufficient for AICTE approval”, he added.
The AICTE Chairman Prof Sitharam said institutes and colleges running the BCA, BBA, BBM and BMS courses and their students after AICTE approval will get a number of benefits and advantages. Such as:
• The AICTE recognition is must for students seeking job in multinational companies (MNCs).
• The AICTE approval ensures international recognition for the institutions and students
• All faculties and students will become eligible to avail the benefit of AICTE schemes and initiatives
• Faculty Development Programme (FDP) for faculties through ATAL academy
• Quality Improvement Program (QIP) for faculties - Higher education (Master and Ph D)
• Research promotion scheme funding for faculties
• AICTE doctoral fellowship for faculties
• Scholarships to students (PRAGATI, SAKSHAM, SWANATH, PM-USPY etc)
• Innovation Cell Activity - SIH, IIC etc for students, faculties and institutes
• Free access to all technical book, e Kumbh portal
• Placement facilities for students through placement portal
• Internship facilities for students through internship portal
• Students assessment portal (PARAKH)
• NEAT cell facilities for institutes and students to avail benefits through EduTech companies
The AICTE Chairman also said that the Council will develop a model curriculum on the line of syllabus developed for engineering and other programs.
“The AICTE will also undertake book writing initiative especially for BCA and BBA courses”, he said.
“We are focusing more on giving technical education in a more structured way. Our aim is to fine-tune and assure the quality of education at the UG level”, he said.
“As far as computer application and management courses are concerned they will improve by manifold after the AICTE approval”, he added.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.