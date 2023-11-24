Watch: Japanese lawmaker slams US endorsement of Israeli genocide of Palestinians

[Akiko Oishi addressing a rally in Tokyo Saturday Nov 18, 2023 organised against Israeli massacre of Palestinians.]
Tokyo: Akiko Oishi, Japanese lawmaker while addressing the Japan’s House of Representatives, termed the massacre of Palestinians at the hands of Israeli Occupation Forces a “genocide” and slammed the US endorsement and her government’s silence.
The Japanese lawmaker in a fiery speech in the Japanese Parliament Thursday November 23, 2023 said the international powers are complicit in the Israeli aggression in Gaza that killed more than 14,854 Palestinians, including more than 6,150 children and over 3,000 women.
“If this is not genocide, what is? The international community is complicit”, she said.
Akiko Oishi, who is also Co-Representative and Policy Council Chairperson of Reiwa Shinsengumi – one of the opposition parties in Japan, termed “disgraceful” the Japanese government’s silence over the Israeli bombing of hospitals in Gaza Strip while the United States endorsed it.
“Israeli forces raided a hospital in Gaza. The U.S. government endorsed it.”
“The Japanese government said in this Diet session that it would refrain from commenting on whether this was a breach of international humanitarian law, or at least there was any suspicion of such a breach”, she said.
“This is a disgrace”, she said adding, “The Kishida government should quit now.”
"If this is not a genocide, what is it?"Japanese politician Akiko Oishi speaks up for Palestine at Japan’s House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/K2B6FAkfel— Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 23, 2023
"If this is not a genocide, what is it?"Japanese politician Akiko Oishi speaks up for Palestine at Japan’s House of Representatives. pic.twitter.com/K2B6FAkfel
Akiko Oishi also lambasted her government and the United States over their duplicity vis-à-vis Israeli war crimes in Gaza Strip and other Palestinian territories.
“If this is not a unilateral change of the status quo by force, what is?” Akiko Oishi asked referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and round the clock bombardment of the Zionist forces in Gaza Strip.
“Is the justice of US duplicity your justice? Then don’t ever speak of justice again”, she said.
The four-day “humanitarian pause” or truce deal between the Zionist Regime in Israel and Palestinian Resistance Group and ruler of Gaza Hamas came into effect after seven weeks of fighting Friday morning at 07:00 am.
As part of the deal that comes after 48 days of war, as many as 13 Israeli captives will be released by Hamas and other Palestinian Resistance Fighters. In exchange of them Israel will release 39 – 3 Palestinian prisoners for 1 Israeli captive, from its jails.
In four days, 50 hostages will be released in exchange of 150 Palestinian prisoners.
Palestinian prisoners will be released from Megiddo, Damon and Ofer prisons. Then from Ofer prison, they will be taken on Red Cross transports to the Beitonia checkpoint to the occupied West Bank. Prisoners from occupied East Jerusalem will be taken there.
Along with prisoner swap, aid comprising of food, water and fuel among other things will be allowed in Gaza through Rafah border.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.