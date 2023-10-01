Maha BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 2023 Round 2 Choice Filling - Direct Link

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2023 Second Round: Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) Maharashtra has started from today i.e. Sunday October 01, 2023 through its official website cetcell.mahacet.org 2nd Round of NEET UG 2023 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH and Allied Courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) and and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C) for the year 2023-24.
The last date of second round choice and preference filling according to Maharashtra NEET UG Schedule for AYUSH Courses Group B and Paramedical Courses Group C has been fixed as October 03, 2023.
"Online Preference (Choices) Filling 2nd round Process for BAMS, BUMS and BHMS courses will be done from October 01 to 03, 2023 (4 days) up to 11:59 pm", Maharashtra NEET UG AYUSH Counselling says in a notification dated August 24, 2023.
Candidates participating in Maharashtra AYUSH Second Round Counselling 2023 should carefully study the Seat Matrix released on Saturday October 30, 2023 on CET Cell website in PDF.
Candidates should note that the allotment of seats to registered candidates will be done solely on merit and based on the choices filled in the option form.
1. Click here to go to the official website: mahacet.org.
2. There are three options for Online Preference Form Filling. Click on any one marked with "Click here for Online Preference (Choices) filling for BAMS/BUMS/BHMS courses.
3. Login using User Name/Mobile phone and proceed for Choices filling (Preference Form Filling).
Candidates should note the CET Cell will release CAP Round 2 Result (Round 2 Selection List) of AYUSH candidates on October 05, 2023.
The AYUSH 2023 round 2 schedule further said that Online Preference Form (Choice) Filling process for these courses will be done from October 01 to 03, 2023.
"Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 2 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses/Group C) will be published on October 05, 2023”, the CET Cell said.
Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.
The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from July 24, 2023 Online Registration for NEET UG 2023 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).
The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on July 31, 2023. It however conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first.
Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 04, 2023. The CET Cell released the Second and Third Selection Lists of MBBS and BDS students (Group A) on August 29 and September 15, 2023.
The 1st Selection List for BUMS, BHMS, BAMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) and BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses/Group C) was published separately on September 14, 2023.
Candidates who wish to take admission in AYUSH and Allied Courses should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has also published date and schedule of CAP Round 3 which will start with Session Registration on October 20, 2023.
Candidates who do not get admission in CAP Round 1 and Round 2 or are not happy with the allotted seat can participate in CAP Round 3 as per the published schedule.
