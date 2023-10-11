Playing in Hyderabad feels like playing in Rawalpindi: Pak Cricketer Rizwan

[Pakistan Keeper-Batter Mohammed Rizwan after hitting Century playing against Sri Lanka in 2023 Cricket World Cup.]
Hyderabad: Pakistan Wicketkeeper and star batsman Mohammed Rizwan Tuesday October 10, 2023 praised the local crowd and said playing in Hyderabad is like playing in Rawalpindi.
"I felt like I was playing a match in Pindi. The way the crowd gave love today (Tuesday), and not just me, the whole Pakistan team got love. In fact, they supported Sri Lanka too. I am happy that the crowd in Hyderabad has supported cricket, both Sri Lanka and us”, Rizwan said at the post-match press conference.
A day after his historic innings in ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka Tuesday, Mohammed Rizwan also praised the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium curator for producing a batting beauty.
"When we went to the ground for the first time, he (curator) said, 'Rizwan, you must hit two 100s on this ground'”, Rizwan said at the post-match press conference after hitting a beautiful 131 off 121 balls.
Mohammed Rizwan got injured after hitting a six during his innings. He however remained on the pitch till the end to steer the Pakistan Cricket team to victory.
“I met the curator today as well. We can pray for him and you should pray for him too," Rizwan said as Pakistan team ended its two-week Hyderabad leg on a high with two wins in two games.
The Pakistani team started its ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 campaign at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium Huderabad with a win against Netherlands on October 06, 2023.
The team had earlier arrived in the City to a rousing welcome, the videos and photos of which were widely shared.
Playing it second match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup in Hyderabad Tuesday, Sri Lanka won the toss and decided to bat first. The Islanders ended with a comfortable 344 in 50 overs with the help of two centuries by Kusal Medis (122 off 77 balls) and Sadeera Samarawickrama (108 of 89 balls).
Sri Lanka’s opening batsman, Pathum Nissanka, also helped in building his team’s innings with 51 runs made off just 61 balls.
Pakistani batsmen however outsmarted the Sri Lankan batsmen reaching the target in 48.2 overs and making a new record of chasing the highest ever total in the history of Cricket World Cup.
The stars who steered Pakistan to the historic win were Abdullah Shafique (113 runs of 103 balls) and Man of the Match Mohammed Rizwan (131 runs off 121 balls).
With this victory, Pakistan has won both of its group matches in the 2023 Cricket World Cup and is on 2nd spot in the Cricket World Cup Points Table with 4 points and net run rate of +0.927.
Sri Lanka on the other hand has lost both of its first two matches and is at the 8th position in Cricket World Cup Standings.
Pakistan will now play against India on Saturday October 04, 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka will play against Australia on Monday October 16, 2023. Australia had earlier lost its opening match in the 2023 world cup playing against India on Sunday October 08, 2023.
