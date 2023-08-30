Honor Promises World’s Lightest, Thinnest Yet Affordable Foldable Phone

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Honor is rolling-out, what it claims world’s lightest, thinnest and yet affordable Foldable phone, on September 01, 2023.
The phone major for the probable launch of the highly speculated phone has tied up with TIME magazine for a fashion-forward keynote at IFA 2023 to be held in Berlin.
The presentation has been titled “The convergence of Technology, Fashion, Sustainability and Lifestyle” and will be led by a panel of fashion icons.
But looking at the high-profile publicity of the event it’s been speculated that the event see two new foldables. One of them might be the Honor Magic V2.
Other possibilities include a slim and/or lite models and even a Magic Vs 2, according to GSMArena based on the teaser surrounding the much talked about event titled “Honor IFA 2023 Keynote”.
It is also most likely that the company will showcase its first flip foldable, but it may only be a concept device since the phone maker wants it to stand out from the rest.
This is because Honor had earlier in July expressed its intention to launch a clamshell folding phone that’s unique.
There have been no teasers or leaks about this mysterious flip fold, so we will wait until we have some official information from Honor itself.
As for the Honor Magic V2, it is claimed to be the slimmest horizontal foldable in the market. Xiaomi attempted to take that crown with the Mix Fold 3, but its slimness fell short by a few millimetres.
The Magic V2 is a direct competitor to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, a triple camera setup including a telephoto zoom lens, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 66W wired charging.
As per the price, Honor Magic V2 is expected to be available in India with a starting offer from Rs.1,02,999.
Honor Magic V2 launch comes at a time when foldable market is wintessing new entrant every now and then. Few weeks ago, OnePlus had announced to launch its own foldable phone "OnePlus Open" in August last week. The launch however is delayed because of some last minute design change, according to market insiders.
