Solar Eclipse October 14, 2023 - Time and List of Cities, Countries to Watch

[A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby obscuring Earth's view of the Sun, totally or partially.]
Mumbai: A Partial Solar Eclipse, that will virtually leave Sun looking like a 'Ring of Fire' will be witnessed on Saturday October 14, 2023.
The October 14, 2023, annular solar eclipse will begin in the northwest of America and sweeps across the U.S. toward the southeast. Then, it will pass down through Central America, and into South America.
Saturday's Solar Eclipse will be partial eclipse. This is also called as annular eclipse. This name comes from the Latin word for ring: Annulus.
To be precise, about 4.8% of the sun's width will show all around. The ring will shine with only one-tenth of the sun's normal total light, but this is less of a change than it sounds, since the eye adapts readily to changing light levels, according to space.com.
According to astronomers, the partial solar eclipse on Saturday October 14, 2023 will begin in Mexico at 08:90 am. It will end at around 08:15:16pm in United Kingdom.
In Mexico, the partial Solar Eclipse will begin at 08:90 am and will end at 02:14 pm. On the other hand, in UK the annular eclipse will begin at 03:30:50 pm and will be visible till Sun set, though it will end at 08:15:16 pm local time.
The last Solar Eclipse of the year 2023 will be visible in North America, Canada, British Version Iceland, Gwatemala, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Barbados, Perú, Uruguay, Antigua, Venezuela, Jamaica, Haiti, Paraguay, Brazil, Dominica, Bahamas, etc.
In the United States, Saturday's solar eclipse will begin at 09:13 am and end at 12:03 pm. The start and end time of today's solar eclipse in Brazil is 12:05 pm to 05:55 pm. And, in Colombia the eclipse will be visible from 11:12 am to 3:35 pm.
In the U.S., the annular eclipse will start at 9:13 a.m. PDT in Oregon and will last be visible in Texas at 12:03 p.m. CDT before moving on to Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama, according to NASA.
The eclipse will not be visible in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and other countries in Asia as the Sun will be eclipse in these countries after the sun set. According to astronomers, the solar eclipse Saturday will begin here at 08:34 pm on 14th October 2023 and end in at 02: 25 am on 15th October 2023.
Salat al-Kusuf (Eclipse Prayer) will be offered in the countries where the eclipse is visible. This is as per the Sunnah of The Prophet, Muhammad, peace be upon him.
About the safety measures, it is better not to watch the annular solar eclipse with naked eyes.
The partial solar eclipse Saturday is the second eclipse of the year 2023. The Sun had eclipsed on April 20, 2023 – on the day of Eid al Fitr in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the Middle East. It was a hybrid total solar eclipse.
Similarly, the Sun was eclipsed in October 2022 on 25th day of the month - a day after Diwali.
On both days, the solar eclipse was visible in the Indian Subcontinent and the Arab world besides other countries.
