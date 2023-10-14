'Independent Palestine': Modi govt reasserts India’s 'consistent' Mid East Policy

[Operation Ajay: Indian citizens arrived in New Delhi from Israel via a chartered flight under the government's evacuation plan.]
New Delhi: In a surprise turnaround, the right-wing Narendra Modi government in New Delhi Thursday re-asserted India’s long-held Middle East policy saying creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state is only way-out to end the war in the region.
“India’s position on the Palestinian issue is longstanding and consistent”, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while addressing the media in a weekly briefing Thursday.
“India has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine living within a secure and recognised border side by side and at peace with Israel. That position remains the same”, Bagchi said.
The right-wing BJP government in New Delhi reasserted India’s long standing Palestinian policy after PM Narendra Modi’s open support for the far right Zionist regime in Israel raised eyebrows.
PM Modi had extended his government’s support to the Zionist government in Israel hours after Palestinian Resistance Group Hamas launched Operation al Aqsa Storm Saturday October 07, 2023.
While condemning the Hamas, PM Modi denounced the killing of the civilians in the attack assuring his government’s “unwavering support” to Israel.
In response to a reporter who asked if India considers Hamas a terrorist organisation, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi declined a direct response and said, “Designation of a terrorist organisation under the Indian laws is a legal matter” that is looked after relevant authorities.
During the weekly briefing Baghci also gave details of the “Operation Ajay” launched for the safe evacuation of the Indian citizens living in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities.
When asked if India is considering similar evacuation plan for the Indian’s stranded in Palestine, Bagchi said, “There are very few Indians in West Bank, and very very few in Gaza”.
“But, they can also be safely returned to India if a request comes from them”, he said.
About the casualties of Indians, Bagchi said all Indians are safe and no one is killed in the Hamas attack Saturday.
Modi government’s reassertion on India’s long held Palestinian policy also comes a day after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held a series of telephonic conversation with his counterparts in the Arab world.
