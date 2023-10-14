‘Where is humanity’: Scotland PM’s mother-in-law makes tearful appeal from Gaza

[Elizabeth El-Nakla in a video message posted from Gaza.]
Edinburgh/Gaza Strip: Elizabeth El-Nakla, Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf’s mother-in-law, in a tearful video message is seen urging the world to look at the plight of the people in Gaza Strip who have been left without food, water and medicines because of the Israeli siege and round the clock bombardments.
El-Nakla, a retired nurse and the mother of Humza Yousaf’s wife, Nadia, had travelled from her home in Scotland last week to visit family in Gaza with her husband, Maged.
From Gaza, she recorded a video message which has been shared by Humza Yousaf on the social media.
“This is Elizabeth El-Nakla. She is my mother-in-law. A retired nurse from Dundee, Scotland. She, like the vast majority of people in Gaza, has nothing to do with Hamas. She has been told to leave Gaza but, like the rest of the population, is trapped with nowhere to go”, Humza wrote on X, originally launched as Twitter, tagging the video message of his mother-in-law.
“Where’s people’s hearts in the world, to let this happen in this day and age?” Elizabeth asks and breaks down.
Speaking from Deir al-Balah, about 10 miles south-west of Gaza City, Elizabeth said:
“This video could be my last. Everybody from Gaza is moving towards where we are. One million people, no food, no water – and still they’re bombing them as they’re leaving.”
“Where are you going to put them? But my thought is – all these people in the hospital cannot be evacuated”, she says.
“Where is humanity? Where’s people’s hearts in the world, to let this happen in this day and age? May God help us. Goodbye.”
Elizabeth’s video message confirms that the Israeli troops under the far right Zionist regime are bombing the Palestinians who were heading towards north after the Israeli warning.
The Zionist regime in Israel had early in the morning Friday asked over 1.1 million Palestinians living in the northern part of Gaza to move to south.
Though majority of Palestinians refused to bow down to the Israeli diktat, some of them left their homes. According to local journalists, the Israeli troops bombed these civilians who headed towards south of Gaza.
“This is a trap. I saw Israelis bombing vehicles and even ambulances heading towards south”, a Palestinian journalist is seen saying in a video.
Meanwhile, talking to BBC, Humza Yousaf said his mother-in-law was in a “real state of distress”, adding that he and his family felt it necessary to share the clip to demonstrate how ordinary Palestinians – not aligned with Hamas – are suffering.
“They’re doctors and nurses. Over 50% are children. And they’re being told to leave. But they’ve got nowhere to go. Rafah [border crossing with Egypt] has closed, the Erez border [with Israel] is closed. And there is a humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding, and the collective punishment of 2.2 million Gazans just cannot be justified.”
Talking to Sky News, Humza Yousaf said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has not spoken to him about the crisis, despite his mother-in-law being trapped in Gaza.
He said he wrote to James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, about the situation with his mother-in-law and was “angry” and “disappointed” to receive no reply:
“He was in Israel and could have picked up the phone and made assurances about getting two UK citizens out.”
Yousaf said he feels “powerless and helpless” and that his wife Nadia is in “total distress”.
The Scotland’s Prime Minister added he had “entire, absolute sympathy with the poor, innocent men, women and children in Israel who lost their lives”, and said the killing of civilians – Israeli and Palestinian – must be stopped.
