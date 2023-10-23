Hajj Committee yet to plan Hajj 2024 application process

Hajj 2024: The Haj Committee of India (HCoI) is yet to start the application process for the next year’s Hajj as it is yet to finalise the Hajj 2024 Action Plan.
Hajj is the annual pilgrimage to Makkah performed every year in the month of Dhul Hijjah – the last month of the Islamic Calendar.
Hajj 2024, Hajj 1445 AH as per the Hijri Calendar, is likely to be held from June 14 to 19, 2024. While the Hajj rituals in the next year will start on June 14, Youm e Arafa or Hajj 2024 Day, the key ritual of Hajj is likely to fall on June 15, 2024.
These are the likely dates as the final dates and schedule of Hajj 2024 will be confirmed after the citing of the Moon of the Holy month of Dhul Hijjah.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, Saudi Arabia had earlier released what it called “the biggest Hajj organizational operation in history”.
Besides other organizational details of the Hajj 1445 H Plan, the Ministry also said the visa issuance for the Haj Pilgrims would begin on March 1 and close on April 29, 2024.
The Hajj Ministry also said that the first Hajj flight carrying the first batch of pilgrims for the next year’s Hajj would arrive in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on May 9, 2024.
While releasing the Hajj 2024 Operational Plan, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said accommodation and Masha’er contracts for Haj 2024 would be concluded on February 25, 2024, and requested the participating countries to prepare early enough for the pilgrimage in order to get their preferred locations for accommodation at Masha’er.
Accordingly, a number of participating countries have started Hajj application process so as to meet the deadline. The Haj Committee of India however finds itself off-guard and is yet to start the application process and issue the Hajj application form.
“We have not yet received any direction from the Ministry of Minority Affairs for the application process”, Muzaffar Hussain, PA to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Haj Committee of India, Leyaqat Ali Aafaqui (IRS), said while talking to ummid.com.
Besides the matters related to minorities, Ministry of Minority Affairs also looks after Hajj pilgrimage related affairs in India.
The Haj Committee of India however added that the application process should start very soon, accordingly Hajj 2024 Action Plan, and schedule of Hajj draw and flights will be published on the Haj Committee website.
The Haj Committee of India had started application process for Hajj 2023 on February 11, 2023 – barely three months before the annual ritual. This was a delayed start as compared to previous occasions when the process started at least six months in advance.
