Italian PM splits with boyfriend over ‘group sex’ proposal

Rome: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced break-up with her television journalist partner Andrea Giambruno, after footage emerged of him appearing to propose a female co-host to a “threesome or foursome.”
Meloni announced separation from her long-term partner -- with whom she also has a daughter – after a video emerged purportedly showing Andrea Giambruno proposing the female co-host for group sex.
In the purported video, Andrea Giambruno appeared to grab his genitals while making the suggestive comments.
The video was reportedly filmed during a commercial break.
“My relationship with Andrea Giambruno, which lasted almost ten years, ends here”, the Italian Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X, originally launched as Twitter.
“Our paths have diverged for some time, and the time has come to acknowledge it”, she added.
Meloni, nonetheless, thanked her long-term boyfriend for the “splendid years” the two spent together, and also for their daughter.
“I thank him for the splendid years we spent together, for the difficulties we went through, and for giving me the most important thing in my life, which is our daughter Ginevra”, she wrote.
In another video, Giambruno is heard boasting about an affair and telling female colleagues they can work for him if they take part in group sex, according to news agency Reuters.
Meloni has repeatedly been targeted because of Giambruno’s misbehaviour, responding to which she had said she should not be judged for comments made by her partner, and that in future she would not answer questions about his conduct.
Meloni, 45, is leader of far-right populist Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. She became Italy's first woman Prime Minister after leading her party to victory in the October 2022 elections.
