Pope Francis concerned over "serious humanitarian situation in Gaza"

Vatican City: Expressing his concern and grief over what is happening in Israel and Palestine, Pope Francis renewed his call for immediate ceasefire.
Pope Francis said he is very concerned over "the serious humanitarian situation in Gaza," and he was "saddened that the Anglican hospital and the Greek Orthodox parish" were hit in the war violence in recent days.
“I am very concerned, grieved. I pray and I am close to all those who are suffering, the hostages, the wounded, the victims and their families", the Pope said while speaking after Sunday's Angelus prayer on October 22, 2023.
“I renew my appeal for spaces to be opened, for humanitarian aid to continue to arrive and for hostages to be freed", the Pope said as reported by the Vatican News.
"War, any war that there is in the world - I also think of martyred Ukraine," the Pope continued, "is a defeat. War always is a defeat, it is a destruction of human fraternity. Brothers, stop! Stop!"
This is the 5th time since the latest escalation in the Middle East when Pope Francis has expressed concerns over the loss of civilian lives.
“Please stop the attacks and the weapons. Understand that terrorism and war do not lead to any solution, but only to the death and suffering of so many innocent people", the Pope said on October 08, 2023 - a day after Palestinian militant fighters launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood and Israel ordered bombardment of Gaza Strip.
The Pope renewed his call for peace on October 11 and then again on October 15, 2023.
"I am following the situation in the Holy Land with much pain, thinking in particular about the children and the elderly", the Pope said while addressing Angelus last Sunday.
The Pope also called for the respect of Humanitarian Law, “especially in Gaza where there is an urgent need to guarantee humanitarian corridors and to rescue the entire population.”
“In Gaza there is an urgent need to guarantee humanitarian corridors and to rescue the entire population", Pope Francis had said last Sunday.
The Pope issued fervent appeal for peace in Palestine again on October 18, 2023.
“The number of victims is growing and the situation in Gaza is desperate", the Pope said while addressing the General Audience.
"War solves no problems," he said. "It only sows death and destruction, increases hatred, multiplies revenge. War erases the future, it erases the future", he stressed.
