School registration of 20L students in Bihar cancelled for remaining absent

Patna: The Education Department in Bihar has cancelled the registration of 20,87,063 students studying in various government schools in the state for remaining absent, the officials said Monday October 23, 2023.
Among the students whose admissions have been cancelled, a total of 266,564 are from Class 9 to 12.
The department took decisive action after the students were found absent for 15 consecutive days without obtaining prior permission from the relevant authorities, according to news agency IANS.
The decision comes after the Education Department on the direction of Additional Chief Secretary K.K. Pathak, asked the district education officers and block education officers to conduct inspections of schools in their respective jurisdictions and take strong action against the violators.
The students whose admissions have been cancelled will not be allowed to appear in the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, the officials said.
Nonetheless, the department can consider revoking the admission cancellation of the students and allow them to appear in the 2024 Class and Class 12 exams if their parents submit affidavits, promising not to repeat the same mistakes, the officials said.
Class 12th board exams this year is expected to start in the first week of February 2024 and continue till March 2024 (Tentatively from February 19 to March 19, 2024).
The Class 10th Matric board exams too are expected to be held starting in February 2024 (Tentatively from February 19 to March 09, 2024).
According to the board sources the Class 10 and 12 exams centres list is likely to be released in November first week.
For all the latest News, Opinions and Views, download ummid.com App.
Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.